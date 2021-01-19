Xbox Game Pass: Die nächste Spiele-Ladung inkl. Desperados 3, The Medium und Yakuza Remastered Collection

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
- 21. Januar - Control (PC)
- 21. Januar - Desperados 3 (Android, Konsole and PC)
- 21. Januar - Donut County (Android, Konsole and PC) ID@Xbox
- 21. Januar - Outer Wilds (Android) ID@Xbox
- 26. Januar - Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Lords of the West DLC
- 26. Januar - Cyber Shadow (Android, Konsole and PC) ID@Xbox
- 28. Januar - The Medium (Xbox Series X|S und PC) ID@Xbox
- 28. Januar - Yakuza Remastered Collection:
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Konsole und PC)
Folgende Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
- 29. Januar - Death Squared (Konsole)
- 29. Januar - Death's Gambit (PC)
- 29. Januar - Final Fantasy XV (Konsole und PC)
- 29. Januar - Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (Konsole und PC)
- 29. Januar - Gris (PC)
- 29. Januar - Indivisible (Konsole und PC)
- 29. Januar - Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC)
- 29. Januar - Sea Salt (Konsole und PC)
Microsoft: "Sorge für einen guten Start in 2021 und sichere Dir noch bis zum 25. Januar Deine ersten 3 Monate im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für nur 1 Euro!"