 

Xbox Game Pass: Erste Spiele-Ladung im März mit Football Manager 2021 und NBA 2K21

Nachrichten

von ,

Xbox Game Pass: Erste Spiele-Ladung im März mit Football Manager 2021 und NBA 2K21

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die ersten Spiele angekündigt, die im März 2021 dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt werden sollen.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
  • 03. März: Madden NFL 21 (Konsole) via EA Play
  • 04. März: Football Manager 2021 (PC)
  • 04. März: Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Konsole und PC)
  • 04. März: NBA 2K21 (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Ab März verfügbar: Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole) via EA Play
  • Ab April verfügbar: NHL 21 (Konsole) via EA Play
    (EA Play ist im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthalten.)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
  • 15. März: Alvastia Chronicles (Konsole und PC)
  • 15. März: Astrologaster (PC)
  • 15. März: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Konsole und PC)
  • 15. März: Kona (Konsole)
  • 15. März: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Konsole)

Letztes aktuelles Video: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass this Holiday

Quelle: Microsoft
Kommentare

Flux Capacitor schrieb am
Ryan2k6 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 11 Minuten
Flux Capacitor hat geschrieben: ?
vor 14 Minuten
 Schäbig is eher EA, an MS liegt es nicht!
Gibt es dafür eine Quelle?
Nicht direkt ein Statement, wäre ja zu schön. Im Dezember wurde ja kommuniziert dass es irgendwann 2021 soweit sein würde:
https://www.theverge.com/2020/12/15/221 ... bscription
Und gemäss Gemunkel hat EA da Probleme bei der Umstellung, da es am PC komplexer ist als auf Konsole, wo die Games ja bereits im selben Store sind.
MS würde davon ja nur profitieren, der GP ist auf dem PC bereits gleich teuer. Wer soll da also schuld sein?
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Flux Capacitor hat geschrieben: ?
vor 14 Minuten
 Schäbig is eher EA, an MS liegt es nicht!
Gibt es dafür eine Quelle?
Flux Capacitor schrieb am
Ryan2k6 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 16 Minuten
(EA Play ist im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthalten.)
Aber weiterhin nur auf Konsole, richtig?
Ziemlich schäbig von MS und EA, dass man da gar nichts mehr zu hört und das einfach totgeschwiegen wird. :x
Schäbig is eher EA, an MS liegt es nicht!
NBA2K leider nur die Version für Xbox One, da 2K einfach zu gierig ist. Ich bin froh wenn diese halbgaren Next-Gen Versionen durch sind. Smart Delivery ist ja nice, aber nicht viel wert wenn da einige nicht mitmachen.
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
(EA Play ist im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthalten.)
Aber weiterhin nur auf Konsole, richtig?
Ziemlich schäbig von MS und EA, dass man da gar nichts mehr zu hört und das einfach totgeschwiegen wird. :x
schrieb am