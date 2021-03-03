Xbox Game Pass: Erste Spiele-Ladung im März mit Football Manager 2021 und NBA 2K21

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
- 03. März: Madden NFL 21 (Konsole) via EA Play
- 04. März: Football Manager 2021 (PC)
- 04. März: Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Konsole und PC)
- 04. März: NBA 2K21 (Cloud und Konsole)
- Ab März verfügbar: Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole) via EA Play
- Ab April verfügbar: NHL 21 (Konsole) via EA Play
(EA Play ist im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthalten.)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass:
- 15. März: Alvastia Chronicles (Konsole und PC)
- 15. März: Astrologaster (PC)
- 15. März: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Konsole und PC)
- 15. März: Kona (Konsole)
- 15. März: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Konsole)
Letztes aktuelles Video: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass this Holiday