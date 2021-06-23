Xbox Game Pass: Worms Rumble, NfS: Hot Pursuit Remastered und Medieval Dynasty stehen an

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
- Jetzt verfügbar - Worms Rumble (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar - Medieval Dynasty (PC)
- 24. Juni - Iron Harvest (PC)
- 24. Juni - Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Konsole und PC)
- 24. Juni - Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC)
- 01. Juli - Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)
- 01. Juli - Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 01. Juli - Gang Beasts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 01. Juli - Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 01. Juli - Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Weitere Cloud-Games unterstützen Touch Control via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android-Smartphones oder -Tablets:
- Dirt 5
- Double Kick Heroes
- Eastshade
- Empire of Sin
- Haven
- Octopath Traveler
- Torchlight 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 30. Juni - Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni - Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni - Mistover (PC)
- 30. Juni - Monster Hunter World (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. Juni - Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)
- 30. Juni - Outer Wilds (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. Juni - Soulcalibur 6 (Konsole)
- 30. Juni - The Messenger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein monatliches Spiele-Abo, mit dem man Zugriff auf über 100 Spiele auf PC oder Konsole bekommt (Preis: 9,99 Euro pro Monat). Der Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro umfasst PC- & Konsolen-Spiele und erlaubt ebenfalls noch das Streaming der Spiele auf Android-Endgeräte aus der Cloud (Beta). Alle Spiele von den Xbox Studios sind direkt am ersten Tag im Game Pass verfügbar.
