 

Xbox Game Pass: Worms Rumble, NfS: Hot Pursuit Remastered und Medieval Dynasty stehen an

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Xbox Game Pass: Worms Rumble, NfS: Hot Pursuit Remastered und Medieval Dynasty stehen an

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die nächste Spiele-Ladung für den Xbox Game Pass (Ultimate) angekündigt, die dem Abo-Dienst in den nächsten zwei Wochen hinzugefügt werden sollen. Die ersten drei Monate des Ultimate-Game-Passes können abermals für 1 Euro ausprobiert werden (zum Microsoft Store).

Bald im Xbox Game Pass:
  • Jetzt verfügbar - Worms Rumble (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar - Medieval Dynasty (PC)
  • 24. Juni - Iron Harvest (PC)
  • 24. Juni - Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Konsole und PC)
  • 24. Juni - Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC)
  • 01. Juli - Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)
  • 01. Juli - Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 01. Juli - Gang Beasts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 01. Juli - Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 01. Juli - Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Weitere Cloud-Games unterstützen Touch Control via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android-Smartphones oder -Tablets:
  • Dirt 5
  • Double Kick Heroes
  • Eastshade
  • Empire of Sin
  • Haven
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Torchlight 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
  • 30. Juni - Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. Juni - Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. Juni - Mistover (PC)
  • 30. Juni - Monster Hunter World (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 30. Juni - Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)
  • 30. Juni - Outer Wilds (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 30. Juni - Soulcalibur 6 (Konsole)
  • 30. Juni - The Messenger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein monatliches Spiele-Abo, mit dem man Zugriff auf über 100 Spiele auf PC oder Konsole bekommt (Preis: 9,99 Euro pro Monat). Der Xbox Game Pass Ultimate für 12,99 Euro umfasst PC- & Konsolen-Spiele und erlaubt ebenfalls noch das Streaming der Spiele auf Android-Endgeräte aus der Cloud (Beta). Alle Spiele von den Xbox Studios sind direkt am ersten Tag im Game Pass verfügbar.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox Bethesda Showcase E3 2021

Quelle: Microsoft
Anzeige: Command & Conquer Remastered Collection 9,99 ● Roccat Gaming-Zubehör zu Sparpreisen ● PC-Empfehlungen von 4Players ● 3 für 2: Disney-Filme im Sparkpaket ● MSI Optix MAG272CQR Monitor 309,00 ● Summer-Sale bei GOG

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am