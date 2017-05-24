 

Xbox Game Pass: Die neuen Inhalte im Juli

Xbox Game Pass (Sonstiges) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Wie gewohnt werden auch im Juli einige neue Inhalte zum Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt. Außerdem verlassen ein paar Spiele den Microsoft-Aboservice. Vor allem Yakuza-Fans werden diesen Monat bedacht.

Diese Inhalte sind ab Juli neu im Game Pass


Schon jetzt verfügbar:
House Flipper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Schon bald verfügbar:
Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox
Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ab 7. Juli verfügbar:  
DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox 
Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) 14. Juli – Escape Academy (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Ab 14. Juli verfügbar: 
Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Perks und DLCs gibt es im Juli



Updates und DLCs:
Marvel's Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks: 
Jetzt verfügbar – Fall Guys: Robo Rabbit-Kostüm
Jetzt verfügbar – FIFA 22: Supercharge Pack
12. Juli – MLB The Show 22: Summer Bundle
13. Juli – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle
14. Juli – Century: Age of Ashes - Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle

Diese Spiele verlassen am 15. Juli den Game Pass

Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Carrion (Cloud, Konsole und PC
Children of Morta (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Quelle: Microsoft

