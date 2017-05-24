Xbox Game Pass: Die neuen Inhalte im Juli

Diese Inhalte sind ab Juli neu im Game Pass
Schon jetzt verfügbar:
House Flipper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Schon bald verfügbar:
Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox
Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 7. Juli verfügbar:
DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@XboxRoad 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) 14. Juli – Escape Academy (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Ab 14. Juli verfügbar:
Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Perks und DLCs gibt es im Juli
Updates und DLCs:
Marvel's Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:
Jetzt verfügbar – Fall Guys: Robo Rabbit-Kostüm
Jetzt verfügbar – FIFA 22: Supercharge Pack
12. Juli – MLB The Show 22: Summer Bundle
13. Juli – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle
14. Juli – Century: Age of Ashes - Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle
Diese Spiele verlassen am 15. Juli den Game PassAtomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Carrion (Cloud, Konsole und PC
Children of Morta (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC)