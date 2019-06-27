E3 2019: Gewinner der Game Critics Awards: Das beste Spiel der Messe ist ein Remake (schon wieder) - 4Players.de

Die Gewinner der Game Critics Awards 2019 (die offiziellen E3-Awards) stehen fest. Den Hauptpreis "Best of Show" erhielt Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Das Rollenspiel von Square Enix trat in der Kategorie gegen Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds und Watch Dogs Legion an. Somit hat auch in diesem Jahr ein Remake den wichtigsten Preis der Show gewonnen. Im vergangenen Jahr setzte sich das Remake von Resident Evil 2 durch.
Betrachtet man alle Kategorien, dann hat Final Fantasy 7 Remake insgesamt drei Auszeichnungen abgesahnt (Best of Show, Best Console, Best RPG). Doom Eternal wurde mit zwei Preisen prämiert (Best PC Game, Best Action Game). Das beste "Neue Spiel" ist The Outer Worlds (Best Original Game).
Insgesamt 64 stimmberechtigte Publikationen und Influencer einigten sich auf die Kandidaten und stimmten über die besten Spiele der E3 2019 ab. GameStar, GamePro und PC Games stimmen für Deutschland ab. Es durften keine Spiele nominiert werden, die nicht angespielt werden konnten, weswegen fehlen u. a. Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, Marvel's Avengers, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Deathloop, Elden Ring etc. Aber der Sonderpreis für Grafik ging an Cyberpunk 2077.
Best of Show
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
(Square Enix for PS4)
Best Original Game
The Outer Worlds
(Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Best Console
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
(Square Enix for PS4)
Best VR/AR Game
Phantom: Covert Ops
(nDreams/Oculus Studios for Oculus Quest, PC)
Best PC Game
Doom Eternal
(id Software/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
Best Hardware/Peripheral
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
(Microsoft)
Best Action Game
Doom Eternal
(id Software/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
Best Action/Adventure
Watch Dogs: Legion
(Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Best RPG
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
(Square Enix for PS4)
Best Racing Game
Crash Team Racing
(Beenox/Activision for PS4, Xbox)
Best Sports Game
EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
(Konami for PS4, Xbox)
Best Strategy Game
John Wick Hex
(Bithell Games/Good Sheperd for Mac, PC)
Best Family/Social Game
Luigi's Mansion 3
(Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)
Best Online Multiplayer
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
(Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Best Independent Game
12 Minutes
(Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
(Bungie for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Special Commendations for Graphics
Cyberpunk 2077
(CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox)
