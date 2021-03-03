We’re thrilled to collaborate with @microsoft & @hololens on new experiences that will weave together the digital and physical world. Check out this proof-of-concept demo, built on our planet-scale platform, and the amazing possibilities that could await. https://t.co/ig0bQUIQ8b pic.twitter.com/gGk5djVayC
— Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) March 2, 2021
von Michael Krosta,
Niantic: Kooperation mit Microsoft und HoloLens für AR-Projekte
Bei der Veranstaltung Microsoft Ignite 2021 hat Niantic eine Kooperation mit dem Tech-Riesen aus Redmond angekündigt, bei der man auch unter Einbindung der Hi-Tech-Brille HoloLens gemeinsam das zukünftige Potenzial der Augmented Reality ("erweiterte Realität") ausloten möchte. Zu diesem Zweck hat man bei Niantic bereits eine "Proof-of-Concept-Demo" erstellt, bei der die Vision in einem verlinkten Video bei Twitter näher vorgestellt wird - selbstverständlich auch mit der Einbindung von Pokémon.