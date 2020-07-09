Summer Game Fest 2020: Microsoft plant Demo-Event mit über 60 anspielbaren Xbox-One-Titeln

Eine davon ist Microsofts "Summer Games Fest Demo Event", bei dem die Spieler zu Hause sich mehr als 60 Demos kommender Xbox-One-Spiele herunterladen und ausprobieren dürfen. Das virtuelle Festival findet zwischen Dienstag, 21. und Montag, 27. Juli statt - und wird mit einer prominent platzierten Kachel im Xbox-Dashboard beworben.
Microsoft bittet Teilnehmer zu bedenken, dass es sich meist um frühe Demo-Fassungen handelt, welche sich unter Umständen stark vom finalen Spiel unterscheiden - und in denen es zu einigen Bugs kommen kann. Außerdem würden die Entwickler sich über konstruktive Kritik auf ihren sozialen Kanälen freuen, so Microsoft. Wer möchte, dass eine ähnliche Aktion auch im kommenden Jahr startet, solle dies auf dem Twitter-Auftritt von ID@Xbox kundtun.
Manche der Demos sollen nach der Aktion auf Nimmerwiedersehen verschwinden, andere später erneut im Demo-Kanal veröffentlicht werden. Die komplette Liste der Titel wird kurz vor Aktionsstart bekanntgegeben. Hier einige erste Einblicke von Xbox.com:
"Cris Tales: A gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play!
Destroy All Humans! The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Use an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Reduce cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!
Haven: share the journey of two lovers escaped to a lost planet in a desperate attempt to stay together. You play as Yu and Kay, gliding over the grasslands of a shattered planet. The demo will give you a glimpse of the beginning of the adventure.
Hellpoint: An intense action RPG taking place on Irid Novo, a derelict space station soaked in an intoxicating dark sci fi atmosphere. Fight dreadful creatures, face the Cosmic Gods and unravel their twisted story. Should the challenge be too great, play with a friend in local or online coop
Skatebird: Grind on bendy straws, kick-flip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks. Above all else, skate birds try their best!
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown: An audio based, action-adventure game that unlocks the full potential of 3D spatial sound. The Vale sets out to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly novel experience for visually impaired and sighted gamers alike.
Raji: An Ancient Epic: An action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.
Welcome to Elk: A biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell. From the weird and wonderful to the dark and desperate, all the tales told on Elk are based on true stories of life on the road less traveled."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer