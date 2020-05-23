 

New Game+ Expo: Weitere E3-Ersatzveranstaltung mit 14 Publishern aus Nordamerika und Japan

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
New Game+ Expo
Entwickler:
Publisher: Ngpx.games
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Bus Driver Simulator 2019 [PC] - 7,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! [PC] - 5,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [PC] - 52,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 27,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

New Game+ Expo mit 14 Publishern aus Nordamerika und Japan

New Game+ Expo (Messen) von Ngpx.games
New Game+ Expo (Messen) von Ngpx.games - Bildquelle: Ngpx.games
Mit der "New Game+ Expo" (NGPX) ist eine weitere E3-Ersatzveranstaltung angekündigt worden. Bisher 14 Publisher aus Nordamerika und Japan wollen an der digitalen Präsentation teilnehmen und neue Spiele ankündigen, Trailer zeigen und "Live-Gameplay" bieten. Übertragen wird die "New Game+ Expo" exklusiv bei Twitch. Stichtag ist der 23. Juni um 17 Uhr. Nach der ungefähr einstündigen Präsentation wird eine Live-Übertragung folgen, die bis zum 24. Juni um 1 Uhr dauern wird.

Zu den Teilnehmern gehören Acttil, Akysy Games, Arc System Works America, GungHo America, Idea Factory International, Inti Creates, Koei Tecmo America, Natsume Inc., NIS America, Playism, Sega of America, SNK Corporation, Spike Chunsoft und WayForward.

Eine laufend aktualisierte Übersicht über die digitalen Spiele-Showcase-Veranstaltungen, die als Ersatz für die gestrichene E3 2020 fungieren werden, findet ihr hier.


'COVID-19 has brought with it many challenges, but also an opportunity to come together as a bold collective of publishers. SEGA is delighted to announce its participation in New Game+ Expo, a new digital tentpole summer event of 14 publishers, joining forces to create a one-of-a-kind showcase event that unifies a special slice of the video game industry', said Ian Curran, COO and President of Sega of America. 'SEGA looks forward to joining with our friends at NIS America, Inc., KOEI TECMO America, Spike Chunsoft, Inc., Idea Factory International, AKSYS Games, Natsume Inc., Arc System Works America, GungHo America, SNK Corporation, PLAYISM, Acttil, WayForward and Inti Creates to bring all our fans more excitement and entertainment as we move into a busy digital show season! We look forward to entertaining you on June 23. In the meantime, stay safe and GAME ON.'
Quelle: New Game Expo

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am