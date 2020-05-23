New Game+ Expo: Weitere E3-Ersatzveranstaltung mit 14 Publishern aus Nordamerika und Japan

Zu den Teilnehmern gehören Acttil, Akysy Games, Arc System Works America, GungHo America, Idea Factory International, Inti Creates, Koei Tecmo America, Natsume Inc., NIS America, Playism, Sega of America, SNK Corporation, Spike Chunsoft und WayForward.
Eine laufend aktualisierte Übersicht über die digitalen Spiele-Showcase-Veranstaltungen, die als Ersatz für die gestrichene E3 2020 fungieren werden, findet ihr hier.
Announcing New Game+ Expo (NGPX), an online showcase of video game publishers and developers from around the world. Watch exclusively at https://t.co/yetYJ0qo9g on June 23 at 8:00 AM PDT! More info @ https://t.co/xM8Qb1fE7t #newgameplusexpo #newgameexpo #ngpxgames #ngpxevent pic.twitter.com/CNBYeQMJhI
— NewGamePlusExpo (@newgameplusexpo) May 20, 2020
'COVID-19 has brought with it many challenges, but also an opportunity to come together as a bold collective of publishers. SEGA is delighted to announce its participation in New Game+ Expo, a new digital tentpole summer event of 14 publishers, joining forces to create a one-of-a-kind showcase event that unifies a special slice of the video game industry', said Ian Curran, COO and President of Sega of America. 'SEGA looks forward to joining with our friends at NIS America, Inc., KOEI TECMO America, Spike Chunsoft, Inc., Idea Factory International, AKSYS Games, Natsume Inc., Arc System Works America, GungHo America, SNK Corporation, PLAYISM, Acttil, WayForward and Inti Creates to bring all our fans more excitement and entertainment as we move into a busy digital show season! We look forward to entertaining you on June 23. In the meantime, stay safe and GAME ON.'