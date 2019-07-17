Ubisoft: Gibt Start-Lineup für Aboservice UPlay+ bekannt - 4Players.de

Ubisoft will am 3. September den eigenen Aboservice Uplay+ starten, den es vorerst nur für den PC geben wird. Als der Dienst im Juni auf der E3-Pressekonferenz angekündigt wurde, hat man zum Start eine Bibliothek versprochen, die mehr als 100 Titel umfassen soll.
Laut Eurogamer.net hat der französische Publisher jetzt eine Liste mit Titeln veröffentlicht, auf die man zum stolzen Preis von 14,99 Euro pro Monat Zugriff erhält. Darunter befinden sich selbstverständlich die großen Reihen wie Assassin's Creed, Far Cry & Co. Auch kommende Spiele wie Watch Dogs Legion oder Gods & Monsters sollen Teil des Programms werden. Darüber hinaus stehen auch viele ältere Titel in der Liste wie Rayman, Prince of Persia oder die Siedler. Zahlreiche Vertreter des Tom-Clancy-Universums wie Splinter Cell, alte (sowie aktuelle) Einsätze von Rainbow Six und den Ghosts sowie EndWar dürfen ebenfalls nicht fehlen. Zuden wird betont, dass nach Möglichkeit immer die Premium-Editionen der jeweiligen Ubisoft-Titel im Abo-Service zur Verfügung gestellt werden sollen.
Hier die komplette Liste, die je nach Territorium aber leichte Veränderungen aufweisen kann:
Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
Beyond Good and Evil
Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
Child of Light
Cold Fear
Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
Flashback Origin
For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
From Dust
I Am Alive
Imperialism
Imperialism 2
Might & Magic IX
Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
Monopoly PLUS
Ode
Panzer General 2
Panzer General 3D assault
POD Gold
Prince of Persia (2008)
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Rayman 2
Rayman 3
Rayman Forever
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Silent Hunter 2
Silent Hunter 3
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
Speed Buster
Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
Steep - X Games Gold Edition
The Crew - Ultimate Edition
The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
The Settlers 1 - History Edition
The Settlers 2 - History Edition
The Settlers 3 - History Edition
The Settlers 4 - History Edition
The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
Tom Clancy's EndWar
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Ultimate Year Four Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
Trackmania Turbo
Transference - Uplay
Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
Trials Rising - Gold Edition
Uno
Valiant Hearts
Warlords Battlecry
Warlords Battlecry 2
Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
World In Conflict - Complete Edition
Zombi
von Michael Krosta,