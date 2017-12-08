The Game Awards 2017: Die Gewinner stehen fest: Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Cuphead und Hellblade räumen ab

Drei Auszeichnungen konnten auch Cuphead und Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice absahnen. Cuphead wurde für "Best Art Direction", "Best Independent Game" und "Best Debut Indie Game" prämiert. Hellblade erhielt Preise für "Best Audio Design" und "Best Performance (Melina Juergens als Senua)" sowie den "Games for Impact Award".
Die Gewinner werden von einer internationalen Jury (Details) bestimmt, aber auch das Publikum konnte abstimmen und damit Einfluss auf Preisverleihung nehmen, wobei die Wertung der Jury klar höher gewichtet ist.
(Die Preisträger sind durch Fettdruck hervorgehoben)
Game of the Year
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Persona 5
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey
Best Game Direction
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Best Narrative
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- NieR: Automata
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Best Art Direction
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Persona 5
Best Score / Music
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- NieR: Automata
- Persona 5
- Super Mario Odyssey
Best Audio Design
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard
- Super Mario Odyssey
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Brian Bloom as BJ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Games for Impact Award
- Bury Me, My Love
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Night in the Woods
- Please Knock on my Door
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- Overwatch
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Warframe
Best Mobile Game
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Hidden Folks
- Monument Valley 2
- Old Man's Journey
- Super Mario Run
Best Handheld Game
- Ever Oasis
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World
Best VR Game
- Farpoint
- Lone Echo / Echo Arena
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Superhot VR
Best Action Game
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Nioh
- Prey
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Best RPG
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Final Fantasy 15
- NieR: Automata
- Persona 5
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Best Fighting Game
- ARMS
- Injustice 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Nidhogg 2
- Tekken 7
Best Family Game
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Sonic Mania
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
Best Strategy Game
- Halo Wars 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Total War: Warhammer 2
- Tooth and Tail
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Best Sports / Racing Game
- Gran Turismo Sport
- FIFA 18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- NBA 2K18
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
Best Multiplayer Game
Es wurde kein Preisträger genannt.
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Splatoon 2
Most Anticipated Game
- God of War
- The Last of Us Part II
- Monster Hunter: World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Spider-Man
Best Independent Game
- Cuphead
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Night in the Woods
- Pyre
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Student Game
- Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savov, Mohsen Shah; National Film and Television School)
- From Light (Faffinabout / University of Southern California)
- Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard; University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)
- Impulsuon (Hugo Verger, Rémi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski; IIM – Institut de l’Internet et du Multimédia)
- Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)
- Meaning (Hariz Yet; DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)
Trending Gamer
- Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)
- Clint Lexa ("Halfcoordinated")
- Guy Beahm (Dr. Disrespect)
- Mike Grzesiek (Shroud)
- Steve Spohn (AbleGamers)
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
Best eSports Player
- Je-hong "ryujehong" Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)
- Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)
- Lee sang-hyeok "Faker" (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)
- Marcelo "coldzera" David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nikola "NiKo" Kovac (FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Team
- Cloud 9
- FaZE Clan
- Lunatic-Hai
- SK Telecom 1
- Team Liquid
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cuphead
- Golf Story
- Hollow Knight
- Mr. Shifty
- Slime Rancher
Best Chinese Game
- Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)
- Icey (FantaBlade Network)
- Jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)
- King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)
- Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo)