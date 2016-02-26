Stardew Valley: Beta-Update bringt neue Heiratsoptionen - Scheidung ebenfalls inklusive - 4Players.de

ronny_83 schrieb am 29.09.2016 um 15:46 Uhr

Hab es mir nach dem großen Hype gekauft und bin auch recht angetan vom Spiel. Aber irgendwie hat sich bei mir kein richtiges Spiel-Fieber eingestellt, obwohl ich Fan solcher Spiele bin. Ich hab ständig dass Gefühl, dass gar keine Notwendigkeiten darin bestehen, irgendwelche größeren Ziele zu erreichen. Es besteht nirgends Druck, z.B. dahin zu arbeiten, sich einen Bauernhof zu errichten mit Tieren. Oder eine Frau kennenzulernen und zu heiraten (was ich bisher komplett ignoriert hab, weil es mir am Allerwertesten vorbeigeht). Mir ist auch nicht ganz klar, was das Ziel des Spiels ist.

Und das sich jeden Tag viele Arbeitsprozesse wiederholen (Pflanzen gießen, ernten und neu anbauen in mühevoller Einzelarbeit) ist auf Dauer sehr ermüdend. Warum kann ich niemanden einstellen? Warum hab ich keinen Traktor?