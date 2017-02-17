Theseus: Düstere VR-Interpretation der Sage in Arbeit - 4Players.de

Theseus
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Forge Reply
Publisher: Forge Reply
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

Nachrichten

Theseus: Düstere VR-Interpretation der Sage in Arbeit

Theseus (Action) von Forge Reply
Theseus (Action) von Forge Reply - Bildquelle: Forge Reply
Entwickler Forge Reply will seine Vision des griechischen Mythos um Theseus als VR-Spiel umsetzen. Genaue Headset-Plattformen stehen noch nicht fest, die Pressemitteilung verrät aber bereits, dass der Spieler an einem feindlichen, geheimnisvollen Ort aufwacht. Mit Ariadnes Stimme als einziger Wegbegleiter erkundet man in dem Action-Adventure Gassen und Kammern, um sich durch das Labyrinth bis zu einem entfernten Lichtschimmer voranzuarbeiten. Auf dem Weg dorthin soll man auch gegen die Günstlinge des Minotauros kämpfen.



"You have the chance to unveil the truth behind the Labyrinth, but soon you shall discover that you are not alone. The mighty Minotaur is the ruler of this world, and you are not a welcomed visitor.

Theseus features:

  • Theseus’ myth revisited in a fresh, innovative way
  • Story-driven action adventure with a dark tone
  • A cinematic approach to Virtual Reality
  • Face the Minotaur and fight his minions
  • Discover the truth behind your quest for survival

“Forge Reply is investing significant resources in the Virtual and Augmented Reality solutions for the business market. Theseus represents the logical next step and the first VR piece of content that the studio has developed for gamers and enthusiasts. Virtual Reality is the perfect platform for Theseus and the team is working hard to deliver an immersive and compelling experience.”
Filippo Rizzante – Reply Chief Technical Officer

VR platforms/headsets will be announced soon.

Website:
http://www.theseus-vr.com "

Auf Youtube ist auch ein 360-Grad-Trailer verfügbar:



Bild

Screenshot - Theseus (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Theseus (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Theseus (Android)


Quelle: Pressemitteilung

