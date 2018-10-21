Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight: Charakter-Trailer zeigt die Phantom Thieves - 4Players.de

 

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
Musikspiel
Entwickler: Atlus
Release:
04.12.2018
04.12.2018

Videos  

von ,

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight - Charakter-Trailer zeigt die Phantom Thieves

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Geschicklichkeit) von Atlus / Koch Media
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Geschicklichkeit) von Atlus / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Atlus / Koch Media
In Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight stehen Schüler und Schülerinnen der Shujin Academy auf der Tanzfläche - genauer gesagt die Phantom Thieves. "Der Spieler wählt zwischen verschiedenen Schwierigkeitsgraden (...) Charaktere, die zusammen auf der Tanzfläche gut performen, können den 'Fever'-Mode auslösen. So kann der Spieler seine Lieblingskombination an Tänzern selbst zusammenstellen. In 'Social' bauen die Spieler ihre Beziehung zu den Charakteren durch Mini-Events noch weiter aus. Erfüllen die Spieler die Bedingungen der Charaktere, werden dadurch besondere Events und Items freigeschalten", schreibt der Publisher.

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight und Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight ist ab 4. Dezember 2018 für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation Vita erhältlich. Auch eine Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection mit beiden sowie einem Bonus-Downloadcode für Persona 4: Dancing All Night auf PS4 ist geplant. Sowohl japanische als auch englische Voice-Over (Sprachausgabe) sind enthalten.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Charakter-Trailer


Laut Gematsu sind folgende Songs dabei:
  • “Rivers in the Desert”
  • “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” Jazztronik Remix
  • “Keeper of Lust”
  • “Blooming Villain” Atlus Konishi Remix
  • “Hoshi to Bokura to” Tofubeats Remix
  • “Tokyo Daylight” Atlus Kozuka Remix
  • “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There”
  • “Rivers in the Desert” Mito Remix
  • “Booming of Villain”
  • “Life Goes On”
  • “Price”
  • “Whims of Fate” Yukuhiro Fukutomi Remix
  • “Beneath the Mask” KAIEN Remix
  • “Will Power” Shacho Remix
  • “Last Surprise” Taku Takahashi Remix”
  • “Haha no Ita Hibi” Atlus Kitajoh Remix
  • “Life Will Change” Atlus Meguro Remix
  • “Jaldabaoth ~Our Beginning”
  • “Last Surprise”
  • “Life Will Change”
  • “Groovy”
  • “One Nightbreak”
  • “Rivers in the Desert” Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb 2017
  • “Hoshi to Bokura to”
  • “Last Surprise” Jazztronik Remix

Quelle: Atlus

