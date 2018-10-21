Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight: Charakter-Trailer zeigt die Phantom Thieves - 4Players.de

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight und Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight ist ab 4. Dezember 2018 für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation Vita erhältlich. Auch eine Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection mit beiden sowie einem Bonus-Downloadcode für Persona 4: Dancing All Night auf PS4 ist geplant. Sowohl japanische als auch englische Voice-Over (Sprachausgabe) sind enthalten.
Laut Gematsu sind folgende Songs dabei:
- “Rivers in the Desert”
- “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” Jazztronik Remix
- “Keeper of Lust”
- “Blooming Villain” Atlus Konishi Remix
- “Hoshi to Bokura to” Tofubeats Remix
- “Tokyo Daylight” Atlus Kozuka Remix
- “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There”
- “Rivers in the Desert” Mito Remix
- “Booming of Villain”
- “Life Goes On”
- “Price”
- “Whims of Fate” Yukuhiro Fukutomi Remix
- “Beneath the Mask” KAIEN Remix
- “Will Power” Shacho Remix
- “Last Surprise” Taku Takahashi Remix”
- “Haha no Ita Hibi” Atlus Kitajoh Remix
- “Life Will Change” Atlus Meguro Remix
- “Jaldabaoth ~Our Beginning”
- “Last Surprise”
- “Life Will Change”
- “Groovy”
- “One Nightbreak”
- “Rivers in the Desert” Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb 2017
- “Hoshi to Bokura to”
- “Last Surprise” Jazztronik Remix