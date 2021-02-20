Portal 2: Neuer Patch fast zehn Jahre nach Verkaufsstart

Features:
- "Implemented a Vulkan render backend (currently accessible through the -vulkan command line parameter).
- Improved compile time for Perpetual Training Initiative puzzles.
- Improved advanced video settings descriptions.
- Made the game Hi-DPI aware.
- Smarter default video settings.
- Improved resolution of player avatars throughout the game.
- Players can now be invited to play co-op on controller.
- Button text contrast and padding has been improved when using a controller.
- Implemented a 360° Spin action.
- The portalgun is now correctly affected by dynamic lights (projected textures) in the scene.
- Improved client-side prediction for coop play.
- Added the ability for workshop levels to pack particles into their map with a particles/map_manifest.txt
- Misc. rendering optimizations.
- Added an icon to the game on Linux.
- Removed the "Trading Coming Soon" button."
Bugfixes:
- "Fixed a crash on startup that could happen on Linux.
- Fixed a crash that could occur in some community test chambers using BEEMod on Linux.
- Fixed the credits being corrupted on Linux.
- Fixed the intro videos for acts 2 and 3 not playing on Linux.
- Fixed the game starting in the top left corner of the screen on Linux.
- Fixed a crash in the PeTI if you placed a light strip above a laser catcher on the floor and linked it to a fizzler.
- Fixed the fizzler not playing the retract animation when turned off in new PeTI maps.
- Fixed being able to copy 'uncopyable' items in the PeTI leading to invalid/broken levels.
- Fixed some items in PeTI not maintaining their portalability state when expanding the chamber boundaries.
- Fixed a crash if PeTI avatars could not be retrieved.
- Fixed Cave Johnson's lines not progressing when playing queued workshop levels.
- Fixed a memory leak that could occur when changing levels.
- Fixed a bug where you could no longer ping/taunt via mouse/keyboard if you have ever used a controller.
- Fixed the ping menu being visible when quick pinging on controller.
- Fixed the game instructor not respecting input types for respective players in split-screen mode.
- Fixed rumble not being respected for respective players in split-screen mode.
- Fixed the wrong avatar being used if playing coop after playing a workshop level.
- Fixed the OnFiredPortal2 output not firing.
- Fixed some text being duplicated on the screen multiple times."