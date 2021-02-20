 

Portal 2: Neuer Patch fast zehn Jahre nach Verkaufsstart

Portal 2
Entwickler:
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
19.04.2011
19.04.2011
19.04.2011
Test: Portal 2
92
Test: Portal 2
92
Test: Portal 2
92
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

von ,

Portal 2 (Logik & Kreativität) von Electronic Arts
Portal 2 (Logik & Kreativität) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Fast zehn Jahre nach der Veröffentlichung von Portal 2 (ab 24,04 bei kaufen) ist ein offizieller Patch für das Spiel von Valve Software bereitgestellt worden. Das Update fügt Unterstützung für den Vulkan-Renderer hinzu (Parameter "-vulkan" muss der Kommandozeile hinzugefügt werden), verbessert einige Schwachstellen, optimiert den Koop-Modus, entfernt den Button mit der Aufschrift "Trading Coming Soon" und behebt noch einige Bugs. Sowohl im Dezember 2020 als auch im Januar 2021 verzeichnete das Spiel durchschnittlich über 3.000 Spieler pro Tag - laut Steamcharts.

Features:
  • "Implemented a Vulkan render backend (currently accessible through the -vulkan command line parameter).
  • Improved compile time for Perpetual Training Initiative puzzles.
  • Improved advanced video settings descriptions.
  • Made the game Hi-DPI aware.
  • Smarter default video settings.
  • Improved resolution of player avatars throughout the game.
  • Players can now be invited to play co-op on controller.
  • Button text contrast and padding has been improved when using a controller.
  • Implemented a 360° Spin action.
  • The portalgun is now correctly affected by dynamic lights (projected textures) in the scene.
  • Improved client-side prediction for coop play.
  • Added the ability for workshop levels to pack particles into their map with a particles/map_manifest.txt
  • Misc. rendering optimizations.
  • Added an icon to the game on Linux.
  • Removed the "Trading Coming Soon" button."

Bugfixes:
  • "Fixed a crash on startup that could happen on Linux.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur in some community test chambers using BEEMod on Linux.
  • Fixed the credits being corrupted on Linux.
  • Fixed the intro videos for acts 2 and 3 not playing on Linux.
  • Fixed the game starting in the top left corner of the screen on Linux.
  • Fixed a crash in the PeTI if you placed a light strip above a laser catcher on the floor and linked it to a fizzler.
  • Fixed the fizzler not playing the retract animation when turned off in new PeTI maps.
  • Fixed being able to copy 'uncopyable' items in the PeTI leading to invalid/broken levels.
  • Fixed some items in PeTI not maintaining their portalability state when expanding the chamber boundaries.
  • Fixed a crash if PeTI avatars could not be retrieved.
  • Fixed Cave Johnson's lines not progressing when playing queued workshop levels.
  • Fixed a memory leak that could occur when changing levels.
  • Fixed a bug where you could no longer ping/taunt via mouse/keyboard if you have ever used a controller.
  • Fixed the ping menu being visible when quick pinging on controller.
  • Fixed the game instructor not respecting input types for respective players in split-screen mode.
  • Fixed rumble not being respected for respective players in split-screen mode.
  • Fixed the wrong avatar being used if playing coop after playing a workshop level.
  • Fixed the OnFiredPortal2 output not firing.
  • Fixed some text being duplicated on the screen multiple times."
Quelle: Valve Software, PC Gamer
