Rocket League: Rocket Pass 3 wird verlängert; HDR Audio; Ausblick auf den Herbst - 4Players.de

Audio Changes Incoming: "Listen up! As we heard the reception to our audio changes from the previous update, we are making additional changes in the next one. High Dynamic Range Audio will be ready to rock and roll as a part of the next game update on August 27, which we hope will be music to your ears! Stay tuned for an in-depth look at the new sound of Rocket League in the next couple weeks."
On The Horizon:
- "New Stats: Two new stats are being added to all game modes: 'High Five' and 'Low Five.' Pull off a High Five by hitting your teammate in midair after scoring. Low Five is the same thing, but on field level. Plus, Hoops is getting its own new stat called "Swish." As the name suggests, Swish is achieved by scoring without the ball touching the rim.
- Return of Haunted Hallows: We're in the planning stages of our third installment of Haunted Hallows, which is coming this fall. We know that following Radical Summer is a tough act to follow, but we're cooking up some wicked new content!
- New and improved tournaments: One of the goals in 2019 is to revamp Rocket League's Tournament system. Think of it as Tournaments 2.0. This would include having automated, scheduled tournaments in-game that players could join. Look out for more info on the revamped Tournaments system later this year.
- Regarding the last Roadmap: Content that was discussed in May's Roadmap including the Party-Up System, Inventory Management, and quality-of-life improvements to the player-to-player trading system are still in development. The goal is to roll out this functionality later in 2019."
