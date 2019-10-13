Indivisible: PC-Patch verbessert die Tastatur-Steuerung - 4Players.de

Für die Konsolen-Versionen auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One befindet sich zudem ein Performance-Patch in Entwicklung. Unser Test ist in Arbeit.
PC Keyboard Controls Update!
- Enter and Esc are now always OK/Cancel, and will bring up the Pause menu.
- The arrow keys are always available as directions.
- F1 is now a shortcut to open Party Select.
- You may also map additional keys to OK/Cancel/Pause or movement directions, if desired.
- Default controls were moved up to W/A/S/D/Q/E.
- New default world controls:
- Q/W/E: Guard / Special / Shoot
- A/S/D: Attack / Jump / Focus(Dash)
- Space: Additional Jump button, unless mapped otherwise
- New default battle controls:
- W/A/S/D: Character battle buttons
- Q/E: All Guard / Meter Burn
- The game will switch between displaying controller buttons and keyboard keys onscreen depending on which input device was most recently used.
If you have already played the game, your controls will not be overwritten. If you want the new default controls, you may either choose Restore Defaults from the World Controls and Battle Controls menus or use the -defaultkeys launch option in Steam.
Other Updates
- Deal A Total Of 2216972 Damage Steam achievement no longer repeatedly pops up progress notifications each time you damage enemies.
- Battle framerate improvements for all platforms!
- Using Nature's Embrace on an enemy just as you get into battle with it no longer forces a long wait while it unfreezes.
- Fixed various other soft locks in odd battle situations.
A patch for the other platforms is coming sometime soon, and will include all that plus additional fixes:
- Overall framerate improvements for PS4 and Xbox One.
- Fixed several crashes or soft locks that occurred when skipping various cutscenes on PS4.
