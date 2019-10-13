Indivisible: PC-Patch verbessert die Tastatur-Steuerung - 4Players.de

 

Indivisible
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: 505 Games
Release:
08.10.2019
08.10.2019
08.10.2019
08.10.2019
Q4 2019
07.10.2019
Vorschau: Indivisible
 
 
Vorschau: Indivisible
 
 
Vorschau: Indivisible
 
 
Vorschau: Indivisible
 
 
Spielinfo Bilder Videos 

von ,

Indivisible: PC-Patch verbessert die Tastatur-Steuerung

Indivisible (Rollenspiel) von 505 Games
Indivisible (Rollenspiel) von 505 Games - Bildquelle: 505 Games
Indivisible ist vor einigen Tagen veröffentlicht worden und gerade die PC-Version kämpfte mit einigen Steuerungsproblemen, vor allem wenn man nicht mit einem Controller spielen wollte. Mittlerweile haben die Entwickler einen Patch bereitgestellt, der die Anpassungsmöglichkeiten der Steuerung ergänzt und halbwegs sinnvolle Standard-Tasten für die Tastatur-Belegung vorgibt. Hat man schon eine individuelle Belegung erstellt, kann die Standard-Belegung unter "World Controls" und "Battle Controls" wiederhergestellt werden.

Für die Konsolen-Versionen auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One befindet sich zudem ein Performance-Patch in Entwicklung. Unser Test ist in Arbeit.



PC Keyboard Controls Update!
  • Enter and Esc are now always OK/Cancel, and will bring up the Pause menu.
  • The arrow keys are always available as directions.
  • F1 is now a shortcut to open Party Select.
  • You may also map additional keys to OK/Cancel/Pause or movement directions, if desired.
  • Default controls were moved up to W/A/S/D/Q/E.
  • New default world controls:
    • Q/W/E: Guard / Special / Shoot
    • A/S/D: Attack / Jump / Focus(Dash)
    • Space: Additional Jump button, unless mapped otherwise
  • New default battle controls:
    • W/A/S/D: Character battle buttons
    • Q/E: All Guard / Meter Burn
  • The game will switch between displaying controller buttons and keyboard keys onscreen depending on which input device was most recently used.

    If you have already played the game, your controls will not be overwritten. If you want the new default controls, you may either choose Restore Defaults from the World Controls and Battle Controls menus or use the -defaultkeys launch option in Steam.

Other Updates
  • Deal A Total Of 2216972 Damage Steam achievement no longer repeatedly pops up progress notifications each time you damage enemies.
  • Battle framerate improvements for all platforms!
  • Using Nature's Embrace on an enemy just as you get into battle with it no longer forces a long wait while it unfreezes.
  • Fixed various other soft locks in odd battle situations.

A patch for the other platforms is coming sometime soon, and will include all that plus additional fixes:
  • Overall framerate improvements for PS4 and Xbox One.
  • Fixed several crashes or soft locks that occurred when skipping various cutscenes on PS4.

Quelle: 505 Games, Lab Zero
Indivisible
ab 35,99 bei

