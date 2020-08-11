Death Stranding: Erster Teil der Roman-Adaption im November

Wer die eigenwillige Story von Hideo Kojimas Death Stranding lieber in Buchform erleben möchte, kann sich ab dem 3. November die Roman-Adaption "Death Stranding 1: The Official Novelization" von Autor Kenji Yano genehmigen. Sie erscheint im Westen vorerst nur auf Englisch übersetzt (von Carley Radford), lässt sich aber bereits in diversen Online-Stores als Taschenbuch vorbestellen (siehe z.B. hier oder hier).
Die 304 Seiten lange Geschichte wird dort folgendermaßen angerissen:
"Mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural phenomena known as the Death Stranding. Spectral creatures that devour the living have pushed humanity to the brink of extinction, causing countries to fall and survivors to scatter and live in pockets of isolation. Sam Porter Bridges, the legendary porter with the ability to return from the world of the dead, has been entrusted with a critical mission by the President of the United Cities of America. He must journey across this ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to reconnect cities and people and rebuild America one step at a time."
