Moose Life: Jeff Minter kündigt Arcade-Shooter im Elch-All mit buntem Partikelregen an

Was blitzt bunt und fliegt durchs All? Wer Jeff Minter fragt, könnte eine ganze Reihe unerwarteter Antworten bekommen: Giraffen, Yaks oder natürlich auch die wild blökenden Schafe aus seinen zahlreichen Arcade-Shootern. In seiner kommenden Arcade-Action für VR ist ein Elch an der Reihe: Moose Life soll laut Steam bereits am Mittwoch, 12. August für Rift, Vive und Index erscheinen. Der Titel ist aber auch ohne VR-Headset auf dem PC-Monitor spielbar.
Wie ein echter Elch kann man kopfüber an der Weltraum-Decke entlanglaufen, die Farbe wechseln, allerlei Raumschiffe mit diversen Strahlenwaffen zerbersten oder sein Huftier mit einer gewaltigen Elchbombe verfielfältigen. Auch grün glühende Design-Anspielungen an den Spielhallenklassiker Centipede werden bereits deutlich.
Die meisten Spieler dürften Minters kleines Studio Llamasoft vor allem durch Tempest 2000 oder TxK (bzw. Tempest 4000) kennen. In VR wurden zuletzt mit Polybius die Synapsen strapaziert.
"A trippy, exhilarating voxel arcade shooter specifically engineered to take you to a happy, tranced-out pleasure zone full of deer and mushrooms.
Back in 1994 we created one of the first examples of a new genre of arcade gaming: the trance shooter, with "Tempest 2000" on the Atari Jaguar.
Since then we have been creating software - both games and visualisers - with the specific intent to create in its users a euphoric experience, something that players will return to again and again simply because the act of playing feels so good.
Memorable milestones along the way include the Virtual Light Machine lightsynths, the Xbox 360 music visualiser, and games such as Space Giraffe, Gridrunner Revolution, Polybius and the Minotaur Arcade games.
In recent years we have been bringing these experiences to the world of VR too. Head-mounted displays are in everyone's future, and we now make everything we create playable in or out of VR as a matter of course. Immersion via a VR headset makes the mood-enhancing, euphoric nature of our games even more effective.
Moose Life is the latest step on our journey into euphoric trance. Created in the style of an 80s arcade game, but in fully immersive 3D/VR. You'll feel like you are inside the mind of Eugene Jarvis Himself."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Offizieller Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,