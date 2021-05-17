Aeterna Noctis: Metroidvania-Plattformer macht im Dezember die PlayStation unsicher

Geboten werden 16 Level, die sich alle durch einen eigenen Flair auszeichnen sollen, mehr als 100 Gegnertypen und 20 Bosskämpfe. Darüber hinaus soll es auch das eine oder andere Rätsel zu knacken geben. Ursprünglich wurde Aeterna Noctis auch für PC, Switch und Xbox Series X|S angekündigt. Da das Projekt mittlerweile durch Sony im Rahmen der spanischen Initiative "PlayStation Talents" gefördert wird, dürfte es aber eine Zeitexklusivität für die beiden PlayStation-Plattformen geben.
Features:
- Experience a metroidvania with a challenging difficulty. Easy to learn, but hard to master as you gain experience and unlock new skills.
- Explore the mysterious lands of Aeterna in a non-linear way. You are always the one to choose your next challenge. All the levels are designed to fully exploit the movement skills of the characters, opening multiple ways to overcome each challenge.
- Enjoy a clean and fluid gameplay designed and polished to achieve a system that responds to 100% of the actions regardless of the speed and conditions in which they are executed.
- Immerse in a deep and beautiful story. Aeterna Noctis is not just about puzzles and platforms. It is also filled with epic moments and unexpected twists that will captivate even the most experienced of players.
