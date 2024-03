Dragon's Dogma 2: Neuer Spielstand soll sich mit dem Update endlich unkompliziert anlegen lassen





To all Dragon's Dogma 2 players!



We're planning to release patches including the following updates and fixes in the near future, and will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform.



Thank you for your patience and support! pic.twitter.com/aQoV3URH4C



— Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 25, 2024