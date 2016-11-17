Planet Coaster: Frühjahrs-Update mit neuen Achterbahnen, Fahrgeschäften und Verbrechen im April - 4Players.de

Planet Coaster
Aufbau-Strategie
Release:
17.11.2016
Test: Planet Coaster
81

“Planet Coaster ist ein Traum für Schönbauer und Achterbahn-Gestalter mit wuseliger Cartoon-Optik. Die Wirtschaftselemente kommen jedoch zu kurz.”

Nachrichten

Planet Coaster: Frühjahrs-Update mit neuen Achterbahnen, Fahrgeschäften und Verbrechen

Planet Coaster (Strategie) von Frontier Developments
Planet Coaster (Strategie) von Frontier Developments - Bildquelle: Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments wird das (kostenlose) Frühjahrs-Update am 11. April 2017 für Planet Coaster veröffentlicht. Mit dem "Spring Update" kommen drei weitere Achterbahnen, drei Fahrgeschäfte, eine individualisierbare Go-Kart-Bahn und das "Verbrechen" ins Spiel. In den Freizeitparks sind demnächst auch Taschendiebe unterwegs und unzufriedene Gäste können randalierend umherziehen. Mit Sicherheitskameras und Sicherheitsleuten (neue Form der Angestellten) soll man auf diese Situation reagieren können.

New Rollercoasters
  • Steel Hydra. Feel the G-force aboard Planet Coaster's first suspended swinging coaster.
  • Trident. Go there and back again with the first of Planet Coaster's two new shuttle coasters.
  • Bakasura. Trident's bigger, badder brother is a thrilling inverted boomerang coaster.

New Tracked Ride
  • 'Speed' Go Karts. Design your own karting tracks using Planet Coaster's powerful track editor and see your guests put pedal to the metal! Who will win and who will spin?

New Flatrides
  • Elixir Machine. 360 degrees of spinning, swinging, twisting, upside-down insanity.
  • Big Wheel. An iconic favorite from the golden age of theme parks.
  • ZoZo. The long-armed ZoZo is another addition to Planet Coaster's lineup of vintage classics.
 
New Feature
  • Crime and security. Dissatisfied guests may vandalize park scenery, and pickpockets will infiltrate your park to steal other guests' cash. Keep your law-abiding guests safe with security staff and CCTV cameras.

Quelle: Frontier Developments

