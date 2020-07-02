 

Dead Cells: Verbucht mittlerweile mehr als drei Millionen Verkäufe

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Dead Cells
Entwickler:
Publisher: Motion Twin
Release:
07.08.2018
07.08.2018
07.08.2018
07.08.2018
07.08.2018
07.08.2018
07.08.2018
07.08.2018
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Dead Cells
83
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Dead Cells
81
Test: Dead Cells
83
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 22,49

ab 19,89

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Dead Cells
Ab 22.49
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [PC] - 37,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Children of Morta [PC] - 14,29 (Gamesplanet)
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered [PC] - 8,40 (Gamesplanet)
  • eFootball PES 2020 [PC] - 11,00 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Dead Cells: Verbucht mittlerweile mehr als drei Millionen Verkäufe

Dead Cells (Plattformer) von Motion Twin
Dead Cells (Plattformer) von Motion Twin - Bildquelle: Motion Twin
Es läuft für Dead Cells: Wie Motion Twin und Evil Empire verkünden, hat sich der prozedurale Action-Plattformer mittlerweile mehr als drei Millionen Mal verkauft, nachdem er 2017 bei Steam im Early Access startete und seitdem für alle aktuellen Plattformen umgesetzt wurde. Auch die Einbindung in den Xbox Game Pass dürfte Aufmerksamkeit generiert haben - und auch finanziellen Erfolg, falls es für Dead Cells ähnlich gut lief wie bei Descenders, wo sich die Verkäufe nach dem Start im Spiele-Abo verfünffacht haben (siehe News).


Auf dem PC ist derweil das 19.(!) Update erschienen, das auf Konsolen erst später folgen soll. Es nimmt u.a. Änderungen an Gegenständen, Waffen und den wirtschaftlichen Aspekten innerhalb des Spiels vor, darunter angepasste Preise in den Shops. Eine komplette Übersicht liefern die Patch Notes auf der offiziellen Webseite.

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Bad Seed Spielszenen Trailer

Quelle: Twitter, offizielle Webseite
Dead Cells
ab 19,89 bei

Kommentare

casanoffi schrieb am
Sir Richfield hat geschrieben: ?
vor 8 Minuten
 Des Weiteren bin ich der Meinung, dass die jetzt bitte ein Metroid(vania) machen sollen. Von mir aus können die auch 100% der Assets mitnehmen. :)
Bin ich voll für :mrgreen:
Sir Richfield schrieb am
Sowas von verdient! In den Bereichen Steuerung und "Flow" ist das das Beste, was ich in den letzten Jahren im Jump 'n' Run Bereich erlebt habe.
Wenn ich es doch nur spielen wollen würde, aber es will einfach nicht mein "Genre" werden. :(
Des Weiteren bin ich der Meinung, dass die jetzt bitte ein Metroid(vania) machen sollen. Von mir aus können die auch 100% der Assets mitnehmen. :)
casanoffi schrieb am
Wow, krasse Zahlen...
Ich meine, klar, geiles Teil - und böse schwer ^^
Hätte mit so vielen Verkäufen echt nicht gerechnet.
schrieb am