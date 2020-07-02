 

A Plague Tale: Innocence: Pest-Abenteuer hat sich über eine Million Mal verkauft

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Entwickler:
Release:
14.05.2019
Test: A Plague Tale: Innocence
Test: A Plague Tale: Innocence
A Plague Tale: Innocence
von ,

A Plague Tale: Innocence - Pest-Abenteuer hat sich über eine Million Mal verkauft

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Action-Adventure) von Focus Home Interactive
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Action-Adventure) von Focus Home Interactive - Bildquelle: Focus Home Interactive
Das zur Zeit der großen Pest-Epidemie 1349 in Europa spielende Action-Adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence von Focus Home Interactive und Asobo Studio hat sich seit seiner Veröffentlichung am 14. Mai 2019 weltweit mehr als eine Million Mal auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verkauft, wie die Macher stolz per Twitter verkünden:


Passend dazu wird die PC-Fassung im Rahmen der Sommer-Aktion auf Steam noch bis zum 9. Juli mit 66 Prozent Rabatt (15,29 Euro statt 44,99 Euro) angeboten. Gerüchten zufolge soll außerdem noch im Lauf des Jahres eine Fortsetzung des Pest-Abenteuers (zum Test) angekündigt werden (wir berichteten).

Quelle: Focus Home Interactive / Twitter
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Kommentare

MrLetiso schrieb am
Ich hadere schon seit Tagen mit mir, ob kaufen oder nicht :Buch:
schrieb am