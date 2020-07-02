A Plague Tale: Innocence: Pest-Abenteuer hat sich über eine Million Mal verkauft

We're thrilled to announce that A Plague Tale: Innocence has sold over a million copies worldwide!
This wouldn't have been possible without our community and we'd like to thank every one of you for supporting the game and @AsoboStudio â¤ï¸ð! pic.twitter.com/YQacwAemIo
— A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) July 1, 2020
Passend dazu wird die PC-Fassung im Rahmen der Sommer-Aktion auf Steam noch bis zum 9. Juli mit 66 Prozent Rabatt (15,29 Euro statt 44,99 Euro) angeboten. Gerüchten zufolge soll außerdem noch im Lauf des Jahres eine Fortsetzung des Pest-Abenteuers (zum Test) angekündigt werden (wir berichteten).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Free-Trial-Trailer