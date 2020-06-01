 

Spielkultur: "Black Lives Matter": Auch Sony und Microsoft zeigen sich solidarisch

Spielkultur
Sonstiges
"Black Lives Matter": Auch Sony und Microsoft zeigen sich solidarisch

Nach EA Sports haben sich noch viele andere Entwickler und Publisher zu Wort gemeldet und die aktuelle Situation in den USA thematisiert, abermals unter dem Hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter". Der Anlass ist die Trauer bzw. die Wut über den Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd als Folge eines Polizeieinsatzes sowie der latente Rassismus in der US-Gesellschaft. Sowohl Sony als auch Microsoft haben sich solidarisch gezeigt, ihr Mitgefühl geäußert, allgemeine Missstände angeprangert und Solidarität sowie konkrete Aktionen gefordert. Sony brachte es derweil auf den Punkt: "All lives will not matter until Black lives matter."

Derweil konnte es sich Guillaume de Fondaumière von Quantic Dream in seiner Botschaft nicht verkneifen, dass ihr Spiel (Detroit: Become Human) exakt dieses Thema behandeln würde.

Quelle: Microsoft, Sony

Kommentare

Ahti Chronicles schrieb am
Schön, dass auch Sony klare Kante zeigt! :fist:
Dann passiert so etwas...
Bild
...hoffentlich nicht nochmal.
schrieb am