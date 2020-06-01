Spielkultur: "Black Lives Matter": Auch Sony und Microsoft zeigen sich solidarisch

But actions always speak louder than words. And we’re working hard to make sure we at Sony are doing more than just stating we are allies. (2/3)
— Sony (@Sony) May 31, 2020
Right now, we want to use our platform to spread information & support. Please send links, resources, or other helpful information our way, and we'll share them.
When we all know more, we can do more. (3/3)
— Sony (@Sony) May 31, 2020
All lives will not matter until Black lives matter.
— Sony (@Sony) May 31, 2020
More from CEO @satyanadella on empathy, compassion, and the need to drive change: https://t.co/i0Chbs1k2i pic.twitter.com/LILRYKtpNQ
— Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 30, 2020
Derweil konnte es sich Guillaume de Fondaumière von Quantic Dream in seiner Botschaft nicht verkneifen, dass ihr Spiel (Detroit: Become Human) exakt dieses Thema behandeln würde.
To be clear: promoting a game is of course not my intention here. I simply use my (very limited) share of voice to express my belief. Also, books, films and (very few) games tackle this very serious matter. I'm proud to have participated in a project that did, that is all.
— Guillaume#becomehuman (@GdeFondaumiere) June 1, 2020