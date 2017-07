Star Wars Battlefront 2: Waffen, Granaten, Fahrzeuge, Planeten, Beutekisten, Sternkarten und mehr - 4Players.de

Unlike its predecessor, Battlefront 2 has randomised crates of Star Cards that offer gameplay-affecting power-ups. These can give you more health, power up weapons, boost damage or grant other special abilities - such as a healing effect for nearby allies.

[...]

You can get the currency used for buying crates by just playing the game, but the possibility of buying unlimited loot boxes using real-world cash sparked concern among fans.

EA has now confirmed to Eurogamer that yes, you can buy more of these crates using real-world money.