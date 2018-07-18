Ion Maiden: Retro-Shooter mit der Duke-Nukem-3D-Engine bekommt Mehrspieler-Part - 4Players.de



Der von Voidpoint entwickelte und von 3D Realms (Duke Nukem 3D, ROTT) vertriebene Shooter basiert auf einer verbesserten "Build-Engine", die bei Duke Nukem 3D, Blood und Shadow Warrior zum Einsatz kam. In dem Shooter muss Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison gegen den Transhumanisten-Anführer Dr. Jadus Heskel mit seiner kybernetischen Armee antreten. Auch Box-Versionen sind laut Pressemitteilung in Planung:

"As a gesture of goodwill, old-school multiplayer and big boxes are back, baby. Limited to only 500 units, each Ion Maiden’s Founder’s Edition runs for $99.99 (not including shipping) and will be individually numbered.



The most prized possession within harkens back to the past: the full game contained on a floppy disk with a retractable USB cable (no need to bring back that dusty floppy drive in the garage). This way Ion Maiden’s old-school aesthetic feels right at home.



The Founder’s Edition will also include:

- 6’’ Bombshell Figurine

- Ion Maiden’s Original Soundtrack

- Ion Maiden Mousepad

- Key Art Poster

- Bowling Bomb Stickers

- Lanyard

- 3 1:1 Scale Key Card Magnets

- A “Coming Soon from 3D Realms” Catalogue Highlighting Exciting Upcoming Projects



With only 500 copies in production, these won’t remain available for long. 3D Realms has prepared a pre-order page with a real-time counter denoting how many copies remain. Additional merch is available at the bottom of page. Anyone who purchased Ion Maidenvia Steam Early Access can buy this special edition at a 10% discount by going to 3D Realms’ store page.



Ion Maiden’s polished exclusive multi-hour preview campaign is available on Steam Early Access now in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Russian for $19.99. The game launches fully Early 2019.



"We wanted Ion Maiden out as soon as possible, but it has to be the best it can be,” Frederik Schreiber, Vice President, 3D Realms. "But this extra time means we can make this awesome Big Box edition and add multiplayer at launch, so we hope players understand."



For more information please explore the official Ion Maiden website."