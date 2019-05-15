Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: Besessen von Schönheit in allen Formen: Die Toreador - 4Players.de

 

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Release:
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
von ,

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: Der Vampir-Clan Toreador

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (Rollenspiel) von Paradox Interactive
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (Rollenspiel) von Paradox Interactive - Bildquelle: Paradox Interactive
Paradox Interactive hat den dritten vollwertigen Vampir-Clan in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 vorgestellt: die Toreador. Bisher hatte der Publisher die Brujah, die Tremere sowie die Thinbloods (Vampire zweiter Klasse als Einstiegsfraktion) vorgestellt. Das Rollenspiel wird mit fünf Vampir-Clans an den Start gehen.

Paradox: "Obsessed with beauty in all forms, there are those Toreador who would claim that their Clan only chooses the most accomplished artists of each generation - whether they wielded the brush, the pen, their voice, body or mind. It'd only be half a lie. Influencing the political, social, and cultural elite, the Toreador have been well entrenched within Seattle's power structure since its days as a pioneer settlement."


Presence
"Toreador relish in their ability to turn a crowd into an audience, distraction into rapt attention, and aggression into adoration, by just entering the room. Their signature Discipline of Presence is at the root of this supernatural charm.
  • Awe (Blood Cost: 2), the first active Presence power, allows the vampire to strike a pose that freezes all before them into adoring wonder. For a short while after, these new admirers will be oblivious to anything but what they just saw. The • • and • • • • • slots upgrade Awe.
  • Entrance (Blood Cost: 2), the second active power, forms a group of admirers around the vampire. For an extended period, these hangers-on will follow wherever the object of their adulation may go, distracting nearby enemies along the way. The • • • • and • • • • • slots upgrade Entrance."

Celerity
"Some Kindred are faster, dodge more elegantly, and can move with unimaginable grace. They use Celerity, the Discipline of pushing their bodies’ speed beyond mortal imagination.
  • Unseen Storm (Blood Cost: 2), the first active, allows the vampire to dash in any direction at such a speed as to confound their audience. They can land attacks, dodge around enemies, or get away in a lazy dust cloud. Characters struck along the way of the dash get knocked down. The • • slot further enhances the Unseen Storm.
  • Accelerate (Blood Cost: 5), the second active, opens up speeds so fast that everything else in the world appears to slow down to a virtual standstill. The crowds seem frozen in their steps, as the vampire dances between cars and bullet streaks. A more gauche clan might wish for a popular 80’s synth track in the background. The • • • • and • • • • • slots allow the vampire to further improve their acceleration."

Die Nutzung der Presence-Kräfte stellt keine Verletzung der Maskerade dar. Die Nutzung der Celerity-Fähigkeiten wird vor Sterblichen als Bruch der Maskerade angesehen.

Spieler, die sich dem Clan anschließen, können deren Fähigkeiten zusätzlich zu den von ihnen gewählten Thinblood-Fähigkeiten (wir berichteten) nutzen, schließlich startet man sein Abenteuer zunächst als Thinblood.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 wird im 1. Quartal 2020 für PC (Epic Games Store, GOG, Paradox, Steam), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen (Details; noch mehr Details). Das Rollenspiel entsteht bei den Hardsuit Labs in Seattle.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Clan Introduction - Toreador


Quelle: Paradox Interactive

